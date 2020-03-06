Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 6: Maya Welcomes Rudra Into Her Home

In Friday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra leaves from Roy mansion with Maya and Nandini. Whereas, MJ threatens Antara. Maya will intimidate MJ. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 6, 2020:

Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 6

The episode starts with Maya telling Nandini that to fulfil the responsibility of a daughter she can't leave her alone. Rudra tries to convince Maya but Maya refuses to stay in Roy mansion. Maya also requests Rudra to fulfil his responsibility towards his family. She promises that they may live separate but nothing can part them. She takes Nandini to pack their bags.

Later, MJ asks Antara to apologize to Nandini but Antara denies his request. Amidst their conversation, Maya starts walking towards the gate of the home. Rudra calls Maya from behind and announces that he will leave with Maya as he is her husband now. Antara and Aditya try to stop Rudra but he leaves with Maya.

Maya and Nandini reach their old home and Maya comforts her. She asks Nandini to take rest in her room. Maya opens the door and welcomes Rudra like a newlywed bride. She performs all the rituals of Grah-Pravesh.

Later, they start putting bedsheet and cleaning their room. The duo has a few romantic moments. In the night, MJ calls Maya and she threatens him. MJ gets worried after Maya says that she might love Rudra but her hate is deeper than her love and she can go to any limits.

Next day in the morning, MJ prepares breakfast for Antara and talks to her nicely. After a while, he starts taunting Antara for her attitude. He offers divorce papers in the breakfast plate to Antara. Antara stars crying and tells MJ that she will do whatever he wants. MJ asks her if she can do anything with a lighter. The episode ends with Antara getting frightened.

Preview: What to expect next?

Antara will reach to Maya's home and Maya welcomes her by singing a song. Meanwhile, Ananya will talk to Aditya and say that Maya is dangerous. Later, Maya warns Ananya to stay away from her and Rudra's relationship.

