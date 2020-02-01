Beyhadh 2 Written Update: Here's Everything That Happened In Last Week

Here's what happened in the latest episode of Beyhadh 2

Rudra found Maya in Hrishikesh. He tried to kiss her emotionally while holding her face in his hands when MJ calls him. She acted as though she was crying as she saw MJ’s name on the mobile screen. She deliberately pushed his phone into water and ran away. Rudra followed and caught her. She shouts at him and says that her heart is broken into a thousand pieces.

January 27, 2020: Maya tries to seduce Rudra

Rudra played fence to vent out his feelings. Maya walked in and joined him saying that memories don’t die. As he started walking away after their fight, she threw gunny bags at him and captured him in it. Maya took a furious Rudra home. She told him that he needs to have a bachelor’s party with friends despite Rishi’s death as he would have wanted him to enjoy. She then danced sensuously around Rudra trying to seduce him. Maya got drunk and slipped, Rudra held her. She came closer to him but he looked away. Maya told him that he doesn’t need to worry as she won’t kiss him without his permission. The next morning Rudra looked at himself in the mirror and saw Maya’s nails’ signs on his chest.

January 28, 2020: Maya plays with Rudra's mind

Rudra was about to sink when Maya grabbed his hand as he did not know how to swim but still came in water for her. She grabbed him by his collar and pulled him closer. She told him that he put his life in danger for her and people do this only for the person they love. She asked him to confess that he loved her. Ananya came there at the exact moment and saw them together. She shouted Rudra’s name as Maya and Rudra kept looking at her.

January 29, 2020: Rudra decides not to meet Maya

Rudra received a call from Maya and she wanted to meet him for the last time. Rudra refused by saying that she did not want to meet him but she just wanted to play games with him. He said that he is tired of all this and he just wants to marry Ananya. Ananya listens to this conversation and smiles.

January 30, 2020: Nandini reveals Maya's love

Rudra was in his room when Nandini came crying inside. Nandini told him that Maya has left the house last night. She said that she left the house because she loves him and can’t see him getting married to someone else. Rudra tried calling Maya but she didn’t pick it up. Nandini asked Rudra to not break Maya’s heart and she also said that she knows he loves Maya too.

