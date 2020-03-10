Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 9: Maya Tries To Sow Seeds Of Hatred In Antara For MJ

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Antara reaches Maya's home to apologise her. Whereas, Maya instigates her against MJ. Meanwhile, Ananya gives Rudra a second chance. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 9, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written Update March 9, 2020

The episode starts with Maya thinking that she will soon meet Antara. Meanwhile, at Roy mansion, MJ burns the divorce papers and asks Antara to collect the ashes of paper and mix it in a glass of water. MJ blends the ash in water and forcefully makes Antara drink it. He also commands her to get back Rudra at any cost. On the other side, Rudra receives a parcel. He thinks that Maya hs sent it for him but after seeing a black bag he gets to know that it is someone else and goes to meet the person.

Antara comes to Maya's place and Maya welcomes her while singing. Antara apologises to Maya. But Maya tells that she would like to see if she actually means it. When Antara ask her what can she do to convince her, Maya instructs her to massage to her feet. Antara follows Maya's command. Maya also taunts Antara. Meanwhile, Rudra goes to Ananya and ask for one more chance. After Rudra convincer her, she asks him to make a promise that he won't hurt her again.

The scene shifts back to Maya's home. Antara also cleans Maya's bathroom to convince her. Later, Antara asks her if she is ready to come back to Roy mansion, to which, Maya replies that there is still one thing left to do. Maya tells her to find one precious thing that is in a dustbin. Antara feels like vomiting but tries to search. Whereas, in the office Aditya thanks Ananya to forgive Rudra. Ananya says that she wants to save him from Maya as she is dangerous. Aditya assures her that they will soon expose Maya's other side in front of Rudra.

At Maya's home, Maya says that there is nothing in the dustbin and explains to her that she want to break her pride and not want to snatch it. She starts instigating Antara against MJ. To trigger Antara, Maya says that she should fight for her rights. She also mentions that she only loves MJ's name and not MJ. The episode ends with Antara looking at Maya.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya says that she and Rudra will come back in the house when that will become Antara’s house. Once Antara leaves, Maya says that she hates her too but just put an enemy against another enemy.

