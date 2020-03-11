Beyhadh 2 March 11 Promo: Antara Makes Shocking Demand; Maya Has Another Surprise

Sony TV's popular serial Beyhadh 2 has been intriguing the audience ever since it started airing on TV. The unexpected twists and turns glued the audience on the edge of their seats. The performances of the lead actors, that is Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang are bagging appreciation from fans. The upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2 will be quite interesting to watch as the viewers will get a chance to witness the other side of Antara's character.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Starring Jennifer Winget And Shivin Narang To Stop Airing On TV?

Interestingly in tonight's episode of Beyhadh 2, Antara will send divorce papers to MJ. She will also ask for big alimony from him including 50% shares of his company, the Roy mansion, the Manali cottage, and the London mansion from MJ's property. MJ will be seen quite shocked after seeing Antara in a new avatar. Whereas, Maya learns that Antara has finally taken a step against MJ and says that the cat has learned to scratch now. Apart from this, another surprise for MJ awaits at the door of Roy's mansion sent by Maya. Maya looks at her phone with an evil smile at the end of the promo.

READ | Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' To Go Off-air? Channel Finally Reveals The Truth

Watch Beyhadh 2 March 11 promo below:

READ | Jennifer Winget DENIES All The Rumours Of Quitting 'Beyhadh 2' In Her Latest Statement

Details of the show

For the unversed, in the recent episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya instigated Antara against MJ and tried to pretend that she wants to break her pride and not snatch it, as her pride of being Mrs Roy has taken away her identity. Maya's words gave a reality check and MJ's action triggered Antara to stand strong in front of MJ. Meanwhile, Ananya and Aditya are also planning to build a difference between Maya and Rudra. It will be interesting to see how Maya will balance her love for Rudra and hatred for MJ.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 9: Maya Tries To Sow Seeds Of Hatred In Antara For MJ

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.