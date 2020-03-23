'Beyhadh 2' Preview March 23: Maya Learns Vikram's Truth; Will MJ Rescue Her?

One of the popular television serial, Beyhadh 2, has many unexpected twists and turns in its kitty for the upcoming track. Beyhadh 2 has dug a niche for itself as the genre is quite different than any other usual Indian TV serial. The thriller-drama is a revenge story and explores the dark side of its central character Maya. But in the upcoming episode, the trouble for Maya might get double as she will seek help from her enemy MJ.

Interestingly, the channel has shared a new promo and preview for March 23, 2020. In the preview video, the viewers can see that Maya has learned that Vikram is hiding many truths from her. After learning that Maya knows his evil motives, Vikram will try to scare even more. Meanwhile, MJ will ring the bell of Maya's home. Later, unaware Maya, who has lost her memory, will seek help from MJ to save her from Vikram.

For the unversed, in the current track, Maya has lost her memory and Vikram is claiming to be her husband. Later, Rajiv bumps into Maya but unable to remember him Maya falls unconscious and Rajiv faints after Vikram hits him. It is shown that Vikram is Maya's psycho lover, who helped her ten years back. But Maya took advantage of his innocence and pure love to take her revenge from MJ. After getting married to Vikram, she disappeared as she got her new legal IDs as Maya Jai Singh. It will be interesting to see how Maya will save herself from Vikram and MJ, and what will happen next after she faces Rudra, who now knows about Maya's dark side.

