'Beyhadh 2' New Promo: 'Don't I Deserve A Second Chance?' Asks Jennifer Winget As Maya

Popular television serial, Beyhadh 2, is grabbing the headlines for a while. The audience and fans of the serial eagerly wait for the latest episodes. Whereas, a report surfing online claimed that Beyhadh 2 will soon go off-air by March 2020. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers of the lead actors.

Amidst of these rumours, lead actor Jennifer Winget recently caught the eyeballs of the audience and fans with a new promo. In the new promo, Jennifer Winget aka Maya looked intriguing and intense.

Interestingly, in the latest promo of Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget's character Maya points out the difference between father MJ, played by Ashish Chawdhry, and son Rudra played by Shivin Narang while looking at their photo frames. She explains how MJ and Rudra have impacted her life negatively and positively.

As the video progresses, Maya says that she is not responsible to take the burden of MJ's mistakes on her shoulder. The promo ends with Maya asking the viewers if she deserves a second chance in life.

Watch the promo below:

As soon as the promo-video was shared on social media and the internet, the audience and fans started showering their love in the comments section. Many of her followers agreed with Maya's words whereas, many others flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. Within a few hours, it garnered more than 500k views.

Beyhadh 2's current plot is high on-drama as Maya and MJ finally started attacking each other in front of Rudra, who is unaware of their past story. In the recent episode, Maya not only stood strong facing MJ but also threatened him. In one of the episodes, Maya warned MJ and said that he will soon witness her 'asli roop'. The latest promo has left the fans elated to see the coming twist and turns.

