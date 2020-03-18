'Beyhadh 2' Promo: Vikram Shows His Obsessive Love; Rudra Wants To Kill Maya

One of the popular television serial, Beyhadh 2, has many unexpected twists and turns in its kitty for the upcoming track. Beyhadh 2 has dug a niche for itself as the genre is quite different than any other usual Indian TV serial. The thriller-drama is a revenge story and explores the dark side of its central character Maya. The character will go darker in the upcoming episode as the latest promo of Beyhahd 2 might send some chills down the spine of the audience and fans.

Beyhadh 2 promo

Interestingly, Jennifer Winget, who is playing Maya has lost her memory and a new character, Vikram, has introduced in the serial. In the upcoming episode, Vikram will be seen trying to harm Maya. He will also confess his love for Maya, which will leave her shocked and agitated. However, Maya will strangulate his neck with one hand and hold his hand with her other hand. The anger in her eyes will speak volumes of hatred that she has for Vikram. On the other side, the latest promo for March 18, 2020's episode also features Rudra and MJ, played by Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. Rudra will promise MJ that he won't give any chance of complaint. Later, Rudra will also add that he will kill Maya.

Watch the Beyhadh 2 preview for March 18, 2020, below:

For the unversed, in the recent episode, it was revealed that Vikram took care of Maya when MJ and Aamir left her to die. Maya used Vikram's emotions to take her revenge from MJ. It will be interesting to see how Vikram's obsessive love will mould the upcoming plot of the serial.

