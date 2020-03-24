'Beyhadh 2' Preview March 24: Maya To Escape From Vikram's Trap & Reunite With Her Mother

One of the popular television serial, Beyhadh 2, has many unexpected twists and turns in its kitty for the upcoming track. Beyhadh 2 has dug a niche for itself as the genre is quite different than any other usual Indian TV serial. The thriller-drama is a revenge story and explores the dark side of its central character Maya. In the upcoming episode, Maya will try to escape from Vikram's trap.

Interestingly, in the latest promo video, Vikram will start preparing Italian food for a dinner date with Maya. Meanwhile, Maya will stand by his side in the kitchen, while he is cooking the food. Later, Maya will hit a bottle of wine on Vikram's head and will also start hitting him with a pan. On the other side, Vikram will try to control Maya but she will somehow manage to escape from the home. To hide from Vikram, she will rush into a dark room, which is apparently the basement of her building. In the basement, Maya will find a lady tied up, who is her mother Nandini.

Watch 'Beyhadh 2' preview for March 23, 2020, below:

For the unversed, during the Holi track, Rudra gets to know about Maya's devilish side. Meanwhile, MJ tries to kill Maya but she is rescued by Vikram, who is Maya's psycho lover. As Maya has lost her memory, Vikram is trying to win her heart. But Maya smells the rat and knows that Vikram is playing with her. As she starts investigating, Maya finds Rajiv's dead body in the closet. In the upcoming episode, Vikram will confront her. It will be interesting to see how Maya will recall her nasty past and what will happen when she will face Rudra.

