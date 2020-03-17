Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Vikram Recalls His Nasty Marriage With Maya And Her Betrayal

The current track of a popular television serial, Beyhadh 2, is high-on drama. In the previous episodes, the lead characters Maya and Mrityunjay kept each other on a gunpoint. The drama-thriller airs on Sony TV at 10.30 PM, from Monday to Friday. The serial is the sequel to 2015's popular show Beyhadh.

The serial starring Jennifer Winget, Asish Chawdhry and Shivin Narang is keeping the audience on hooks with unexpected twists that are taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions. In the upcoming episode, the track will turn upside down with Maya losing her memory and Rudra in search of Maya. In the latest promo released by the makers, Vikram will be seen giving a sneak-peek into Maya and his past.

Interestingly, in the promo, Maya is seen sleeping while Vikram is lying beside her. Vikram will say that Maya betrayed him. He will also recall his nasty marriage with Maya. Meanwhile, a few flashbacks suggest that Maya met Vikram and got married to him. Amidst Vikram's evil plans, Rudra rings the doorbell of Maya's home. Rudra gets confused seeing Vikram at the door and asks him about Maya.

Watch the promo of Beyhadh 2 for March 17, 2020, below:

For the unversed, Beyhadh 2 is a revenge story of a woman named Maya, who lost her everything 10 years back when she fell in love with a leading businessman Mrityujay. But later she learns about his devilish side. She comes back to take her revenge but falls in love with his elder son Rudra. To take her revenge she kills Rishi, Rudra's younger brother. In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting to see how Rudra will reach to Maya as it is not clear yet if he knows Maya's truth or not.

