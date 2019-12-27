Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 27: The Roy Brothers Believe Maya's Lies

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya's mother Nandini asked Rudra to help her in searching for Maya's father and brother, who are in the U.S. Meanwhile, Rishi started looking for a job to keep his promise with Maya. On the other side, Mrityunjay discusses with Divya, that he wants to get rid of Antara. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecasted on December 27, 2019.

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 27, 2019

The episode started with Rudra, who was trying to call on the number given by Maya's mother Nandini. When he called on the number second time, Maya came from behind and synced her voice with Maanas' voice massage. She asked Rudra to not interfere in her life. Rudra started taunting her by highlighting the facts that how helpless her mother feels. Maya then opened up about the past. Mentioning the date of April 4, 2011, she revealed that her father and brother have died. And she doesn't have the courage, to tell the truth to her mother. Rudra also remembered the fight club when she challenged him to stay in the ring for 4 minutes 44 seconds.

Ananya entered the cabin and Maya left. The scene shifted to Maya's home, where Rajiv asked him if Rudra believed her fictitious story. Whereas, Rudra accepted that he did a mistake and would like to know more about Maya. Maya again called on Manas' phone and started walking towards a locker, and later it was found that she has kept his phone in it. She again kept it and locked it.

Meanwhile, Rishi ditched his friend and went to meet Maya as she informed him that she has not eaten anything since morning. Rishi promised her that he will soon get a job and she should not harm herself. He moved towards Maya to kiss her, but she pushed him back and slapped. Angry Rishi lashed out on Maya. She took a sip of alcohol and poured the rest around her bed. She asked Rishi to come and after lighting a lighter threw on the floor. It caught fire and Rishi got scared. She started crying and requested him to help her. After controlling the fire with the fire extinguisher, Rishi kneeled down and consoled Maya. The next morning, Rajiv hired three bodyguards on Maya's order. The episode ended after Nandini expressed her frustration and Maya said that Nandini is her weakness. In order to win this fight, she must protect her first from everyone.

