Beyhadh 2 Spoiler Alert: Will Maya Discard Revenge And Choose Love?

Beyhadh 2's current plot is keeping the audience on the edge of their seat. The unexpected sequence of Rishi's death shocked and surprised the audience. Whereas, the chemistry between Maya aka Jennifer Winget and Rudra aka Shivin Narang gave some awestruck moments to fans of Beyhadh 2.

The bond between Rudra and Maya also suggests that the duo is falling for each other but are afraid to accept the love with open arms. In a previous episode, Maya had a conversation with her inner self. Fans were gushing around the cuteness of young Maya, on the other side, that sequence also cleared what Maya exactly feels for Rudra.

Maya vs Maya

As the plot thickens, viewers can see Maya bonding with Rudra. Maya's mother Nandini is also trying to strengthen their bond. After Rishi's death, Rudra broke down in front of Maya. Meanwhile, Maya also got emotional and was about to confess. Rudra's best friend Ananya, who also loves him, has been developing insecurities since Maya stood by Rudra's side when MJ bought all the shares of Ruan Publication from Rajiv.

The duo also shared a kiss and for a few moments, their eyes spoke volumes. The audience is also seeing how they both are trying to control themselves. When Rudra informed Maya that he proposed Ananya for marriage, Maya also clearly told him that they should set boundaries for their professional relationship.

Recently, Maya had a talk with her inner conscience. Her younger and carefree inner self asked her to discard the hate and choose love. She requested that she should get back to the way she was earlier. Unable to answer for a while, Maya Jaisingh had only one reply to all the suggestions of inner Maya. Maya clearly said that there is only hate in her heart for every member of the Roy family.

Reportedly, the lead cast of the series will soon shoot a sequence in Rishikesh. If these reports are something to go by then Maya will get married to Rudra. If the speculations are true, then it will be interesting for the audience and fans to know that if it will be the end of Maya's hatred or a new chapter to her revenge saga.

