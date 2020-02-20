'Beyhadh 2' Spoiler Alert: Maya Unveils Her 'asli Roop' In Front Of MJ

The popular television show, Beyhadh 2, is engaging the audience and fans with its revenge saga. The current plot of Beyhadh 2 is keeping the audience on the edge of their seat as many unexpected and unpredictable twists and turns are taking place. The story turned upside down when Maya played by Jennifer Winget entered the Roy mansion and had a face-off with MJ played by Ashish Chowdhry. The latest promo, released by the channel is sending some chills to the spine of fans as Maya holds MJ's neck and tries to suffocate for him.

Interestingly, the channel shared a promo-video, featuring the lead actors having a bitter conversation. Maya seems intriguing as she stands fearless in front of MJ. Maya's eyes speak volumes as she threatens MJ. She also mentions that now he has to face the actual side of the Maya's dark side. The promo ends with Maya and MJ glaring at each other. Fans in the comments section seem elated after seeing the promo. A fan commented that, 'Powefull maya is back..ab sabko khatam kar degi...' whereas, another fan penned that, 'We will be awaiting for this episode🔥🔥'.

Watch the video:

Details of Beyhadh 2

The thriller-drama is a story of Maya Jaisingh, who vows to ruin the life of a successful businessman MJ. Later, it was revealed that 10 years back she had an affair with MJ, but he betrayed her. He not only cheated on her but also killed his brother, father and unborn child. Maya comes back to MJ's life and goes beyond the limits in the name of hatred. Apart from Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry, TV actor Shivin Narang is also playing the lead in Beyhadh 2. The show airs on Sony TV at 9 PM, from Monday to Friday.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ashish Chawdhry Instagram)

