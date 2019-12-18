Beyhadh 2 Star Jennifer Winget Talks About Not Doing Saas-bahu Shows; Says "I'm Lazy"

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actors. Lately, she has been seen in roles which stand apart from her previous roles. She became an iconic star with her roles like Ridhima of Dill Mill Gayye and Zoya of Bepannaah. But today, the star has a different take while she is choosing a role for herself. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Jennifer Winget spoke on why she is not doing saas-bahu shows and how she chooses a show for herself. Here is all you should know.

Jennifer Winget speaks on not doing saas-bahu shows

Jennifer Winget was asked why she does not do saas-bahu sagas. Jennifer expressed that she has been lucky to have landed many meaningful roles and said that she has not stopped doing such roles. She added that when she looks for a role, the first thing she looks at is clarity which is defined from the start and goes on till the end. She also expressed that she is very lazy and only works on projects that are interesting. She also only works with concepts she likes.

After this, Jennifer Winget was also asked how she feels about continuously playing fascinating, complex characters. Jennifer expressed that she is an actor and her job is to basically sell emotions. She added that it does not matter whether it is a film or a TV show or a play. Jennifer further added that she does not deliberately choose roles that revolve around complex relationships and added that she likes to play all kinds of roles. She also said that she has played different roles in different series and quoted a few of them. For instance, she plays an obsessive lover in Beyhadh, and in Bepannah she played a woman who was cheated on by her husband.

