Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 25: Maya's Divide And Rule Strategy

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya successfully accomplished her first plan. Antara created a scene in the annual party, while MJ revealed that she is a drug addict and alcoholic. Rudra was upset and angry with MJ as he thought that they were baseless allegations. Divya took MJ's side and Rudra asked Antara to take a strong step. Read all the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on December 25, 2019:

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 25, 2019

The episode started with Maya and Rajiv discussing their plans as part of their next step. Meanwhile, Antara asked for an apology to Mrityunjay in front of the whole family and promised to fix everything soon. Rudra seemed disappointed and advised that others can only help her but she has to walk on her own. The frame shifted back to Maya, where she differentiated the Roy brothers' characteristics. She said that its high time to take Rishi out of his dad's shell. Later, Maya called Rishi and informed him that she was at the annual party and knows everything that happened there. Rishi felt trapped and started regretting his decision.

Meanwhile, Rajiv started teasing Maya as she got a thank-you voice message from Rudra. Ananya, who has started researching about Rajiv, informed Rudra that he might have a connection with Maya. Rudra told her that Maya will tell them the whole truth behind Rajiv and her connection. The next morning, MJ threatened Antara to not harm the reputation of his family, otherwise, he will end the reason for the same. Antara mentioned that MJ is the person behind her addiction habit.

The next morning, Rishi reached the gym to meet Maya. She indirectly taunted him that he is dependent on his father. Maya asked Rishi to earn something on his own or else she won't eat or drink anything. Ananya and Rudra were waiting for Maya to get their answers. Maya reached office and introduced Rajiv as her business manager.

