Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 26: Maya Asks Rudra To Stay Within His Limit

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya asked Rishi to be his own rather than being dependent on his dad all the time, if he really wants to marry her. Rudra and Ananya are furious because of Rajiv and Maya's connection. Mrityunjay threatened Antara to never create a scene in future, otherwise, he will leave her. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecasted on December 26, 2019.

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 26, 2019

The episode started from Rudra's cabin, where Maya taunted him after he seemed bothered. She asked him what actually is irritating him? Without answering her, he left the cabin. Ananya followed him and Maya's mother Nandini entered the office with tiffin for everyone. Rudra told Ananya that Maya's mother informed about it and it slipped out of his mind. Rudra asked for an apology from Nandini. Meanwhile, Rishi gave up on searching for a job and went to have lunch with his friend.

The frame shifted to Nandini and Rudra, where she shared the contact details of Maya's father and brother, who are in the US. She wrote the number on a tissue paper but Maya entered and torn the paper in pieces. She warned him to not cross the limits she has made around. Rajiv tried to control the situation. Maya asked Rudra that she want to talk to him alone. Anaya, Nandini and Rajiv were looking at them from a distance. On the other side, Antara prepared MJ's favourite custard. Rishi took the bowl but didn't eat it because of Maya's promise. later he said that it is important to get a lead about Rishi's girlfriend.

Maya left the office but realised that the torn pieces of paper are still in the office. Rudra joined the pieces and got the number. He called on the number twice as no one picked the call. The episode ended when Maya from behind synched with the voice message request of Manas' phone.

