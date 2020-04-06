'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Fame Saumya Shares How Playing Games At Home Turns Out To Be

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon was recently seen sharing a relatable post about how playing games indoors usually end. Amid coronavirus lockdown, everyone is trying new things like cooking, playing games to pass their time. One of them is Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon.

Taking to Instagram, Saumya Tandon shared a hilarious post which is making her fans laugh out loud. The actor shared a series of pictures of her playing Chinese Checkers with her husband. The diva wrote how the game begins peacefully and then an argument starts which ends up people not wanting to see each other’s face. Many fans of her related to her post. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon's Best Voguish Looks That Prove She Is A True Fashionista

Not only that, but the diva also shared that she is pro at this game. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote how no one can beat her in this game. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire, Here's What Went Down

Saumya Tandon has been continuously asking fans to be sensitive about the coronavirus pandemic and come forward to help people amid this crisis situation. Previously, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor took to Instagram to share how April 1, is not a fool’s day this year but is a salary day. Saumya Tandon urged everyone to pay salaries to everyone. She also asked people to provide paid leaves and off to staff members amid coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Shillpa Shinde's 'abusive' Allegations Against Him

Saumya Tandon, also shared with fans how she is becoming a terrific cook due to the lockdown. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain star posted how she is cooking new dishes every day. However, she also wrote how her heart goes out to underprivileged people who are hungry and have no food to eat. Saumya Tandon asked fans to help people how much they can. She also urged fans to put full salaries in the account of their staff this month and in the months to come to support each other in this crisis situation.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shinde Has Befitting Reply For 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla’s Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.