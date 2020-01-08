Saumya Tandon's Best Voguish Looks That Prove She Is A True Fashionista

Actor Saumya Tandon is popular for her portrayal of Anita Mishra in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She has also hosted several television reality shows including Dance India Dance, Entertainment Ki Raat, among others. She started her TV journey with Aisa Des Hai Mera and marked her Bollywood debut with Jab We Met in which she essayed the role of Geet’s sister Roop Dhillon.

Besides her acting chops, Saumya is known for her voguish looks. In an interview, she revealed her interest in donning fashionable outfits. We have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your wardrobe twist.

1. The one in a silky pink-hued dress

Saumya Tandon has donned a pink-hued attire featuring a belt in this picture. She has sported a hot pink lip shade and kept her highlighted hair loose. The Jab We Met actor has accessorised a delicate pendant, diamond studs, and statement watch for a complete look.

2. The one in a pink lehenga ensemble

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor has donned an embellished pink lehenga in this look. Adorned with embroidery and sequins, attire is paired with statement jewellery. Saumya is a stunner in this gorgeous traditional outfit. She has tied her hair in a neat bun and attached Gajra.

3. The one in a blue-hued short dress

Saumya must have been a show stopper in this outfit. She has worn a little blue dress and teamed it up with black strappy heels. She is sporting cropped hair and has opted for minimal makeup for a rounded off look.

