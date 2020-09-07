Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19, Isolates Himself

The COVID-19 virus has affected several people and has also claimed many lives. Some of the celebrities who were infected with the COVID-19 virus include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Parth Samthaan and several others. On Saturday, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Sanjay Kohli said that he had home-quarantined himself. Further, he asked those in close proximity to get themselves tested. In an interview with Indian Express, Sanjay Kohli also thanked those who supported him during the tough times. Further, he also prayed for the well-being of all.

ALSO READ: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Star Rohitashv Pranked By Saumya Tandon As She Acts Being Sick

In the same publication, it was revealed that Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, since Saumya's hairdresser was not present at the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets, hence it did not pose a matter of concern. Ever since the shoot has resumed, Sanjay and his wife have regularly visited the sets. Some of the precautions that have been taken include the installation of additional washrooms and other rented rooms.

The show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently made it to the trending news stories with the exit of the lead actress, Saumya Tandon. Here is some information about Saumya Tandon's exit from the show.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast gives Saumya Tandon a farewell:

As of last month, Saumya Tandon made an exit from the television soap, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Saumya played the role in this show for five years. Before she left, the cast and crew of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain gave the actor a heart-warming farewell. Recently, Saumya took to Instagram to share some glimpses of the farewell.

ALSO READ: Saumya Tandon's 'looking For Rainbow Moments In Life' As She Quits 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

The Instagram videos featured hilarious and heart-warming conversations between the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast and crew members. Further, Saumya Tandon also expressed her gratitude towards the team. She captioned the post as, “End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: 'Nach Baliye 10' To Have 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Shubhangi Atre And Her Husband?

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain:

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a television soap that is produced by Sanjay Kohli’s wife Binaifer Kohli. The show features two neighbouring couples. Further, the husbands from both households are attracted to their neighbours. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast includes actors Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud and several others.

ALSO READ: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Saumya Tandon Resumes Shoot Amid Rumours Of Quitting

Source: Screengrab of Instagram fan account @saumyasdevotee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.