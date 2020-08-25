'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Star Rohitashv Pranked By Saumya Tandon As She Acts Being Sick

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! show resumed shooting following a long hiatus due to coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Even though precaution measures are taken while filming, actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, was seen concerned when former colleague Saumya Tandon played a prank on him. She pretended to feel sick which alarmed Rohitashv and the situation was turned into a funny prank.

Rohitashv Gour pranked by Saumya Tandon on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' set

Rohitashv Gour recently shared a couple of videos on his Instagram handle of him getting pranked by Saumya Tandon, who played Anita “Anu” Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! The first video has Saumya approaching Rohitashv who is reading the script.

The two are wearing a face mask, following the guidelines. Saumya Tandon tells Rohitashv Gour that she is feeling weak and cannot feel the taste of her food. She starts coughing, which alarms Rohitashv who then tells her that it is “very bad” and she should visit a doctor immediately. As she coughs more, he gets up from his chair and moves away from his former co-star.

In the second video, Saumya Tandon is coughing continuously, while concerned Rohitashv Gour is standing away from her. Then Aasif Sheik, who plays Vibhuti “Vibhu” Ahuti Narayan Mishra on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! appears. Rohitashv narrates to Aasif what Saumya told him and added that it is a serious matter. Aasif tells him that it is not that serious and they should sit. While Aasif grabs a chair and sits at a little distance from Saumya, Rohitashv is still seen standing till the end of the video. However, Rohitashv Gour’s reaction to the whole thing being a prank is not seen. Aasif Sheikh is also said to be a part of the prank.

Saumya Tandon’s prank video on Rohitashv Gour caught the attention of many people. Several users left laughing emoticons in the comment section. Many users also asked for the ending of the video, as it abruptly ended without showing the prank’s conclusion. Saumya also commented on the post that she will never forget it. Check out a few reactions on the post.

Saumya Tandon recently quit playing Anu on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! She was a part of the show since its beginning in March 2015. The actor has earned many praises for her performance on the serial. She shot for a few episodes after lockdown, before bidding it a final goodbye. Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour are still essaying their characters of Vibhu and Tiwari Ji on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!

