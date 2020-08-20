Saumya Tandon's 'looking For Rainbow Moments In Life' As She Quits 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

Actor Saumya Tandon rose to fame with her character as Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. However, recently it was revealed that the actor is quitting the popular show after being part of it for 5 long years. However, the actor seems to be hopeful about her future endeavours, going by her recent Instagram post.

Saumya Tandon quits 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

Speaking about exiting the show in an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumya Tandon said that she has decided she will not be renewing her contract any further. At a time where actors are longing for work, the actor said that it is an impractical decision to quit a stable job, and especially a well-known show. But she realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough for her. As an artist and entertainer, Saumya Tandon wants to do projects that offer a scope of growth.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 13, 2020: Preeta Decides To Expose Sherlyn & Mahira

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update August 14: Anurag & Prerna Meet Because Of Kukki

Saumya Tandon also added that her show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has largely contributed to her growth and she has had a beautiful journey on the show. The actor has portrayed the character of Gori mem for nearly 5 years but does not see herself essaying the role for the next 5 years.

There were rumours that the actor has quit the show due to the ongoing Pandemic and subsequent pay cut. But the latter denied the rumours and said that quitting the show was an impulsive decision. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor further said that she was anxious when her hairdresser tested positive of Coronavirus and she did not want to put her family members at risk, but she made sure to complete her notice period.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Reviews 'Churails'; Addresses Submissive Portrayal Of Women In TV

Saumya Tandon also mentioned that the producers of her show were extremely co-operative of her decision and she shares a good relation with them. She also mentioned that she will miss the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but right now it was time for her to push herself out of the comfort zone and take new risks in life. Just a day before Saumya Tandon confirmed her exit from the show, she posted a picture on Instagram with a caption which said, “Looking for rainbow moments in life”. (sic)

Also Read: Saumya Tandon Reveals All 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Outfits Are 'made & Bought' By Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.