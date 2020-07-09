'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Fame Saumya Tandon's Hairdresser Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon, who essays the character of Anita AKA Anu on the show, is currently taking a break from the shoot. According to reports, the actor's personal hairstylist has tested positive for the coronavirus. The reports further state that the hairstylist is currently under quarantine.

Saumya Tandon's hairstylist tests positive

Following the hairstylist's news, Saumya Tandon was asked to take a break from the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shoot for a while. The reports state that the show's makers were worried about the actor's health and want to her to take care of herself before she can resume the shoot. The reports also say that the show's producer Benaifer Kohli visited the sets to make sure that proper measures are being followed.

A couple of days ago, Saumya Tandon took to her social media to share a picture with her hairdresser. Saumya is seen holding a few strands of her hair while her stylist is working on her hair. She stated in the caption that when they go to work, it is never just one person but an entire team that has to work.

ALSO READ | 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire, Here's What Went Down

Tandon further wrote in her caption that they need to stand by their crew in tough times like these, especially those members who work under them. She further asked people to be kind and to protect them. Saumya further wrote, "Urge all producers, employers, everyone, let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff".

ALSO READ | 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Stars Aasif Sheikh And Saumya Tandon To Recite Poetry For Fans?

Earlier, a media portal reported that Saumya Tandon has decided to quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The report stated that the actor had a discussion with the makers of the show and might quit the show soon because things are not working out for them. It further said that the actor is not in favour of pay-cuts.

The portal also stated that Saumya Tandon is scared to resume shoots amid the pandemic because she has a baby at home. According to the report, the makers have already started seeking Saumya replacement, and the auditions and look tests for the same have begun. However, no official statement from the actor or the makers has been released yet.

ALSO READ | With Jennifer Aniston As Anita, Take A Look At 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Cast In Hollywood

ALSO READ | Saumya Tandon To Quit 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Over Pay-cut Issues?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.