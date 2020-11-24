'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actor Aasif Turns Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' To Seek Revenge

Popular TV actor Aasif Sheikh, who is currently playing the lead in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, took to his social media handle and shared two pictures, in which he was seen sporting the look of a joker in a red suit. In the pictures, Aasif looked like the mirror-image of the lead character of the Todd Phillips directorial Joker, which released in 2019. Adding a caption to both of his posts, Aasif wrote Hindi captions, which read, "we should always laugh" and "sometimes serious too". Scroll down to take a look at Aasif Sheikh's recent Instagram posts.

READ | Saumya Tandon Reacts To THIS Lip-lock Scene From The Serial "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain"

READ | Aasif Sheikh Shares Throwback From 'Karan Arjun' On Twitter, Saina Nehwal Reacts

Both the posts have received an overwhelming response on the photo-sharing platform as many from Aasif's followers flooded the comments section with praises along with various emoticons, such as laughing and clapping-hands, among many others. His former co-star Saumya Tandon also left an lauding emoticon in the comments box. On the other hand, a fan called Aasif "Joaquin Phoenix Lite" while another asserted, "Yeah. Gonna love this Joker act".

READ | 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Actor Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre To Resume Shooting Soon?

Interestingly, as per the recently shared promo of the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, it was shown that the colony members were teasing Vibhuti, played by Aasif Sheikh. They repeatedly called him a joker while laughing at him. On the other hand, Tiwari ji, played by Rohitash Gaud, also agreed with the colony members. To seek his revenge, in the upcoming track, Vibhuti will decide to turn into a menace joker. Watch the promo below:

READ | 'Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai' Stars Aasif Sheikh And Saumya Tandon To Recite Poetry For Fans?

A peek into Aasif Sheikh's Instagram

On the other hand, coming to social media handle of the 56-year-old actor's feed, it is flooded with numerous BTS pictures and videos from the set of the &TV sitcom. It is not going to be the first time when Aasif will imitate a Hollywood character on the TV screen. A few weeks back, he stepped into the shoes of Captain Jack Sparrow, a fictional character of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

The media feed of the actor also featured various pictures and videos, which give a glimpse of his personal life. Earlier in May, he shared a family picture, featuring his wife and his children. The Sheikh family was seen performing the prayer before processing their Iftaar meal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.