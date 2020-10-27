Saumya Tandon Reacts To THIS Lip-lock Scene From The Serial "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain"

Saumya Tandon has reacted to a picture shared by Rohitashv Gour on his Instagram profile from the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The picture was taken from a hilarious scene from the show. Thus, after a number of comments from fans, a reaction on Saumya Tandon's Instagram account was seen as well. The picture showed a lip lock scene between Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour, who are the part of the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain cast. Thus Rohitashv Gour shared the picture and left fans speculating as to what happened in that particular scene.

Saumya Tandon reacts to THIS lip-lock scene

Saumya Tandon has left the show and is no longer a part of the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain cast. However, the actor seems to still keep track of her fellow co-stars from the popular show. A scene from Bhabhiji Ghar par Hain was posted by Rohitashv Gour. In the image, Rohitashv and Aasif can be seen sharing a kiss with each other. However, the image looked as if it was an accident. Fans grew eager to know as to what could’ve led to that particular scene. Saumya Tandon thus reacted to the scene and simply added a closed face emoji thus signifying that she is covering her face in amusement.

Fans were quick to notice the comment from Saumya Tandon's Instagram account and asked her to come back on the show as they miss her. However, the actor ended her reaction with the emoji. Fans simply were left speculating as to what happened in the scene. Some fans who know about the banter the two characters regularly have enjoyed the scene and laughed it off. The picture showed Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour kissing in an accidental fashion and thus fans knew that something on the show may have caused that occurrence.

In the caption of the image as well, Rohitashv Gour jovially mocked the scene he was present in and questioned how that scene happened between the two characters, thus leaving fans with no context and just eagerness to watch the show to find out what exactly happened.

