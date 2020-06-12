'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Actor Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre To Resume Shooting Soon?

Some of the &TV shows are reportedly set to resume their shoots. While the shooting of all the television shows was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been reported that &TV is all set to start shooting for its shows. Popular television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s cast members like Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre will resume shooting soon. The show will start shooting in strict adherence to the guidelines laid by the Maharashtra Government.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to resume shooting

The popular characters who are a part of the show have spoken about resuming the shoot as well as their time in quarantine. Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre along with Rohitashv Gour, who play pivotal roles in the show have stated that they are eager to resume filming for the show. Aasif Sheikh spoke about resuming shoot while maintaining ‘high standards of sanitisation’ on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Aasif Sheikh, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared, “I took this time to bond with my family, rekindle my lost passion for reading and writing, and experiment with food. I was also shifting to a new house, which was quite a daunting task. This lockdown time has taught me to value time and freedom more than ever. On the work front, I have been longing to get back into my character of Vibhuti Narayan and entertain my viewers. A lot of fans had been telling me how much they love our show and have been binge-watching it. I am eager to go back to my earlier routine. We have been briefed thoroughly by the production team on the shooting guidelines and precautions. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure everyone adheres to social distancing norms, wears masks when not on camera, alongside maintaining high-standards of sanitation on-sets.”

Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, revealed, “It was an unexpectedly long break which allowed me to pursue my passion for dance along with frequent meditation sessions. I spent a lot of time with my daughter, engaging her in arts and crafts along with baking and cooking. However, there was always this question in the back of my mind on how soon can we resume work? I am happy now that we are gearing to resume shoots for the show with the utmost safety and precautions. I am eager to hear the words Lights, Camera, and Action after a long time. We all have been briefed on the guidelines, and we will ensure we strictly adhere to it at all times. I am quite excited and eagerly looking forward to entertaining my audience with fresh episodes of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.”

Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, added, “I spent this time engaging in household work, playing board games and staying in touch with my family, friends and fans through live interactions and video calls. I have been working for many years, and this sudden pause did make me miss shooting big time. I am quite happy to resume shooting. The team has briefed us on the guidelines laid by the government to ensure everyone is safe and adheres to it at all times. This time has taught me that I am not just responsible for my health and safety but also that of others around me, hence it is critical to follow the safety and precautions strictly.”

