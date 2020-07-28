Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai  written Update July 27: Angoori Is Arrested

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is an Indian daily soap that first aired on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show has one of the highest TRPs and reportedly is also one of the most-watched TV shows of the channel. Having been on the air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months and has taken a turn that is making its fans happy. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 22, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai written update July 27

In the previous episode, there was a robbery and in the latest episode, Angoori starts that it is her responsibility that the robbery happened. Vibhu then says the move taken by Agoori is good. Angoori says that she will not leave her duty and she will continue to work as she did. But till then the Commissioner comes and tell Angoori that she has insulted the police force with her actions of helping the robbers getaway.

Angoori then tells that she did not know that they were robbers and Vibhu says that she is right. But the commissioner is angry and he tells her to have a little common sense. Angoori adds that she thought they were wearing masks because they came from a birthday party. She then adds that as a kid she had been to a party as a potato. Commissioner says why don't you understand it and take serious actions against Angoori. Angoori it then fired and is told that she will be put behind the bars. Tiwari and Vibhu ask her not to arrest her but they did arrest her anyway.

Vibhu then is seen crying at the tea show. Tiwari sees him and asks why is he crying. he says that he is crying as Babhiji was arrested due to him. Tiwari then tells him that he is overacting. Vibhu says that he is feeling guilty as he was the one who convinced both Babhiji and him to allow her to join the force.

Tiwari then tells that he will never be forgiven but for no they have to bring Angoori out of the jail. Tiwari says that they should bribe Happu and get her out. Vibhu says hat it is not possible as the case is been looked over by the Commissioner. Vibhu then suggests that they should flea bhabhiji from jail. But then Vibhu suggests that they should give commissioner 10 lakh and he will give the money to the bank and it will release bhabhiji.

Angoori comes home and is crying, Tiwari and Vibhu both try to cheer her, but Angoori is sad as because of her Tiwari faced a loss of ₹10 lakh loss. Angoori tells Tiwari that she is bad but he tells her that he is lucky to have her and that he is not upset with her. Tiwari and Vibhu both tell that they are happy that she is back. Angoori then promises that she will never do such a thing again. But till then the grocery store owner walks in asking for ₹25,000. Tiwari asks of what and Angoori says that she had asked him to distribute grocery to poor so she can have their blessings. Tiwari gets very angry.

Both Vibhu and Tiwari sit and drink while this happens Vibhu asks Tiwari why he is drinking, Tiwari says he is in love with his bhabhiji. Vibhu says that she is already his but Tiwari says marriage is not enough. Vibhu asks what does he mean and then Tiwari says Angoori is little dumb and doesn’t understand few things ButVibhu asks him why is he drinking. They discuss money problems and how Vibhu is having all of his alcohol.

