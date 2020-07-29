'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Written Update July 28: Vibhu And Tiwari Create A Ruckus

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is an Indian daily soap that first aired on March 2, 2015, on the channel &. TV. The show has one of the highest TRPs and reportedly is also one of the most-watched TV shows of the channel. Having been on the air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months and has taken a turn that is making its fans happy. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 28, 2020.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai written update July 28

In the previous episode, both Vibhu and Tiwari are drinking and both of them get drunk. The latest episode starts with both Tiwari and Vibhu trying to go home. They both leave but they are so drunk that they both got to the wrong houses. Tiwari goes to Anu's room and after looking at him Anu shouts at him and asks why is he in her room. She learns that he is drunk and asks about Vibhu. Tiwari says that he must have got confused like him and went to his house and then leaves.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 20, 2020: Tiwari Insults Vibhuti Yet Again

Vibhu, on the other hand, enters Tiwari's room and sees that Anu is sleeping but thinks why is she dressed like Angoori. He goes to sleep and Angoori wakes up. She also shouts and asks what is he doing in her room he tells that he must have got confused. Angoori then says that he is in the wrong bedroom and drunk too and asks where is Tiwari? Vibhu says maybe he is at his house and leaves.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 15, 2020: Tiwari Caught Red-handed By Anjoori

The next day Angooti is seen worrying about Vibhu and Tiwari's drinking problem. In the morning Vibhu visits Angoot and wishes her a good morning. She tells him not to bother her and Vibhu apologises and tells it was just a misunderstanding. She then scolds him and tells that both he and Tiwari get so angry that they do not recognise their own houses. Angoori is angry and leaves.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vibhuti Sends Spies After Tiwari

The next morning Anu tells about this incident to Meenal and by then Tiwari comes to her house. Anu does not let her in but he tries to apologise for it. Anu tells him that his punishment is not to show his face to her ever again and adds that because of Angoori she is not putting him behind the bars and asks him to leave and he starts crying. Both Tiwari and Vibhu meet each other and start yelling. Both say how they were Anu and Angoori scolded them and say that it is all because of alcohol. They then decide to quit drinking and both apologize and promise that they will not drink again.

Read Also | Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Written Update July 27: Angoori Is Arrested

Tiwari then calls Vibhu and both discuss a place to drink. But then Angoori then asks Tiwari where he is going he lies to her and tells her that he is going for a walk but she catches him and tells him that he is going for a drink. Tiwari denies it and says he has a client and she tells him to stop lying. Tiwari gets angry and leaves the house.

At Vibhu's house, Anu tells him that she wants him to go to a movie with her. He says no and tells her to get to the film with Meenal. Vibhu says that he is going to Prem's house as his wife has left him. He also tells him that she should not book evening shows from now on. In the end of the episode, Teeka is seen counting money to buy alcohol but they are short of money and Teeka asks Malkan to beg for some money. But both get in an argument.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.