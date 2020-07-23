'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 22: Angoori Gives An Interview To Saxena

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy daily soap that first aired on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show has one of the highest TRPs and reportedly is also one of the most-watched TV shows of the channel. Having been on the air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months and has taken a turn that is making its fans happy. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 22, 2020.

The episode starts with Makhvana and Angoori on patrol as she is a police officer of the town. At the same time, Saxena (journalist) is recording her. Angoori says that the village does not need a police station and there should be a restaurant there instead. Angoori then learns that one a man has robbed stories from a restaurant. She heads to the restaurant and shouts at the owner and asks him to feed the man and adds that by doing he will get blessings from god.

In the next scene, fans can see Vibhu and Tiwari going to vegetable lorry, to buy groceries and buys different vegetables and tells the vendor to parcel it to his home. The seller then asks Tiwari where will he get the money for the vegetable he just bought and then insults Tiwari. The seller does this be increases the price of vegetables and says that his wife is an officer so he should not bargain. Vibhu then tells Tiwari that he might know her yet and gradually the vendor will respect him.

Tiwari is annoyed and is watering the plants and Vibhu walks in the scene. Vibhu tries to make fun of Tiwarit but he is not able to as Tiwari blames him for everything that is happening. Tiwari adds that before he job Angoori had time for him now she does not have time for him at all.

Prem enters the scene and tells that Angoori's picture is there in the newspaper. Vibhu is excited to hear this and the Tiwari read the news. Prem then adds that Angoori has helped police grow a lot and has brought good name to the Tiwari family. Masterji walks to them and praises Angoori and listening to this makes Tiwari very happy.

The scene cuts to Angoori, Makhvana and Happu where Anggori supports the duo but Makhvana makes fun of Happu which stars a fight among them. While this is going on Commissioner walks in and asks what's wrong, Angoori tells she is training the duo. The commissioner then as Angoori for work and Happu shows her how to salute.

Later Angoori is interviewed by Saxena where he asked Angoori n how she is feeling about the job. She answers him and says that people did not listen to her before but now they listening to her. After this, he asks ow will she catch bad guys to which she replies and says she can read minds and it will help her solve crimes. Saxena then asks Bhabhiji about the culprit from the old man's death case. To which Angoori replies and says that no one will be charged as the old my died of his age.

