'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 24: Tiwari And Vibhuti Are Homeless

In the previous episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Anita explains how husbands need to understand how the world works. So, she teams up with Angoori to find their men. They witnessed Vibuti and Tiwari enjoying a Langar. The former gets embarrassed after meeting Anita’s friend Minal, who has organised the Langar.

Vibhuti asks his friend Prem for a job recommendation but faces rejection. Tiwari also seeks a career opportunity from Saxena only for a negative response. Later on, the latter joins a group of Qawalis. On the other hand, Tika, Tilu, and Malkhan join jobs as collectors, who receive rent from people sleeping on footpaths. So, we have mentioned everything that happened in the new episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain:



Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written update July 24

In the latest episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Vibhuti asks for food from Angoori. He seeks pity from the latter by accusing Anita of kicking him out of the house. Angoori suggests Vibhuti look for a job and earn money. When he asks her for food, Angoori gives him a piece of roti. However, someone else steals it from his hand.

Meanwhile, the schoolmaster flaunts Happu Singh that his daughter has done a course in grooming. He reveals that she wants to live in the United States. The schoolmaster seeks help from Happu Singh and asks him to talk to his friend in the American Embassy. Saxena, who had joined the Qawali group, creates and sings a song insulting Happu Singh.

Tiwari arrives at Anita’s house and finds the family eating delicious food. He asks Anita to share something with him. Meanwhile, she suggests Vibhuti go somewhere for food and not skip meals. Anita also empties the vessels and finishes everything without giving anything to Tiwari. He gets sad and leaves before sleeping under a railway bridge with Vibhuti.

On noticing them in such a poor condition, Anita and Angoori feel bad. After some time, Tika, Tilu, and Malkhan arrive for their work. They ask Vibhuti and Tiwari to pay their rent for sleeping on the land which JD enterprises own. When they realise that Vibhuti and Tiwari have nothing to give, the trio takes away Tiwari's silver tooth. The following morning, Tika, Tilu, and Malkhan give all the collected money to their box at JD Enterprises. He asks them to get more funds. So, the trio goes back to work and start taking signatures on the receipt.

