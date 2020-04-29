Mahabharat's Cheer-haran Scene Took 20 Days To Shoot, Reveals Pooja Sharma Aka Draupadi

Amid the recent coronavirus lockdown, many shoots have been stalled. Many television channels have now started the re-telecasting several hit yester-year shows. Star Plus’ Mahabharat is one of them and the response that the show has got so far is overwhelming. In a recent interview, Pooja Sharma aka Draupadi revealed that it took almost 20 days to shoot her cheer-haran scene.

ALSO READ | 'Mahabharat' Actor Firoz Khan Reveals What Made Him Add 'Arjun' To His Name

Pooja Sharma talks about her role as Draupadi in Mahabharat

Pooja Sharma’s cheer-haran scene was one of the most iconic moments from Star Plus’ Mahabharat. When asked by an entertainment portal if it was difficult to shoot the scene, Pooja Sharma revealed that it took 20 days to get it right. She also added that the ground-work done by the writers made it easier for her. She added that the cheer-haran scene was written exceptionally well and all Pooja Sharma had to do was feeling emotional.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat: Old Pictures Of Pandavas Chilling In Hip T-shirts Go Viral

While recalling how she landed the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat, Pooja Sharma added that it was only a matter of three days within which her life changed. She revealed how the casting director of Mahabharat pestered her to go for the audition. Pooja Sharma got a call from the makers of Mahabharat even before the day could end expressing their interest in her.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About Scene That Emotionally Disturbed Him For Weeks

She went on to reveal how she went for the look-test for Mahabharat and the team even started discussing her outfits. However, Pooja Sharma told the team to stay calm as she has not signed anything yet. But things turned out in her favour and on the third day itself, Pooja Sharma landed on the sets of Mahabharat and went on to portray Draupadi.

ALSO READ | 'Mahabharat' Cast's Combined Net Worth Is Of Mammoth Proportions; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.