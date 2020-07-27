'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Saumya Tandon Resumes Shoot Amid Rumours Of Quitting

Actor Saumya Tandon recently resumed the shooting of her sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, amid the rumours of quitting the show. A few fan pages on Instagram have shared the pictures of Saumya Tandon shooting with co-star Aasif Sheikh. Interestingly, it was speculated that due to the pay-cut, Saumya Tandon decided to quit the show; and, the makers were approaching Shefali Jariwala to replace Saumya.

READ | Confirmed! Shefali Jariwala To Not Replace Saumya Tandon In 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'

Saumya Tandon shoots for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

In the pictures surfacing online, Saumya can be seen shooting a scene with her on-screen husband, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Mishra. While Saumya is seen sporting a casual look in a yellow t-shirt and black jogging pants, Aasif Sheikh is wearing a red tee teamed with black track pants. The on-screen duo is seen having a conversation over a cup of coffee. In another picture, the two are also seen taking safety precautions by wearing masks and hand gloves behind the camera.

READ | Saumya Tandon's Net Worth Saw A Rise After Bagging Role In 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!'; Read

Saumya Tandon quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain rumours

Saumya Tandon essays the character of Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem. Earlier in June, many media reports stated that Saumya is not comfortable shooting amid the pandemic. The reports also added that there were issues between the actor and the makers over the pay-cut. Later, producer Binaifer Kohli dismissed the reports during his interview with a leading news portal. Kohli stated that he does not know where the reports are coming from while clearing that he has not approached Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala for the show.

READ | Shefali Jariwala To Replace Saumya Tandon In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'? Read Details

Talking about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast, along with Saumya, actors such as Aasif Sheikh, Rohitansh Gaud and Shubhangi Atre are also playing the lead characters. The show started it's run from March 2015. The show, set in Kanpur, revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishra's and the Tiwari's, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain episodes are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM on &TV.

READ | Saumya Tandon To Quit 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Over Pay-cut Issues?

Considering the success and popularity of the show, the makers came up with a spin-off, titled Happu Ki Ultan Paltan in 2019. The spin-off series explored the life of the character of Daroga Happu Singh while featuring his mother, wife and nine children.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.