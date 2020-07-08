'Bhakarwadi', 'Tenali Rama' & Other SAB TV Shows To Air New Episodes From July 13

Recently, a report, published by a leading news portal, stated that the various sitcoms of SAB TV, such as Bhakarwadi, Tenali Rama, Aladdin, Maddam Sir, and Baalveer Returns, among many others, will start airing fresh episodes from July 13 onwards. The report gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of these shows. The report also quoted Neeraj Vyas, the business head of Sony SAB.

Sab TV shows to start airing fresh episodes

Interestingly, Neera Vyas said that the team is happy to bring back new episodes of the shows. He further asserted that SAB TV will remain committed to its philosophy of spreading happiness through their values-driven light-hearted content while ensuring the safety of the cast and the crew. Meanwhile, the report stated that the makers have planned refreshed storylines, considering the current situation.

According to the report, in Baalveer Returns, superheroes will gear up to battle in 'Atmayudh'. On the other side, in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, Aladdin will face another tough and treacherous journey to save his loved ones. The report said that Bhakarwadi fans will witness a dramatic leap with a new entry of a mischievous kid into the lives of Gokhale and Thakkar families.

According to the report, a news syllabus will start in the lives of Alia and Tara in the show Tera Kya Hoga Alia. In the upcoming track, Alia will be seen taking new responsibilities and challenges as the school will decide to introduce an English medium section with a 'Desi vs Angrezi' drama. The report also said that in the show Maddam Sir, the team will continue to solve arduous cases by showcasing courage and policing with a heart. The report concluded stating that in the show Tenali Rama, Rama will mark a comeback and save the Vijaynagar with his wit and intellect.

On the other side, it seems like fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will have to wait for a little longer as the cast and the makers are not planning to resume shoots anytime soon. Reportedly, producer Asit Kummar Modi and the team are discussing the way forward on video calls to resume the shoot. It is reported that the team and Asit are waiting to let all the artists feel comfortable as the cases in Mumbai are increasing.

