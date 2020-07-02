Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Kumarr Modi On Resuming Work: 'Not In A Race'

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi opened up about resuming the shoot amid the pandemic. While talking to a leading news portal, Asit Kumarr Modi asserted that the makers of the Sab TV show are in no hurry to get back to the sets. The producer stated that the makers of TV serials are not in the race to see who resumes shooting first or who will air fresh episodes first.

READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Director Visits Set, Hopes To Resume Shooting Soon

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting updates

Elaborating about the same, Asit Kumarr Modu said that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has to ensure that everyone is safe. And, they are discussing the way forward on video calls with the team. He further said that if the team will start and the guidelines change, it will impact the shoot. He concluded saying that all he can say right now is that they will return to work soon.

READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka On Dilip Joshi: He Does Not Throw Any Tantrum

Further, when he was asked that how will the team manage the star cast and guidelines on the set, Asit said that his team's health and well-being are 'paramount'. He said that the team must follow the prescribed guidelines and take all necessary precautions. He also mentioned that every actor in TMKOC's star cast has their own USP. The team and Asit are waiting to let all the artists feel comfortable as the cases in Mumbai are increasing.

READ | When Mr. Bhide Quit Being Mechanical Engineer In Dubai For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Interestingly, according to the TRP reports, TMKOC registered the highest ratings alongside telly mythological Ramayan, Shree Krishna and Mahabharat. Talking about resuming the shoot work for TV serials, daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 among many others have begun the work. Recently, producer-actor JD Majethia and Deven Bhojani also confirmed that their sitcom, Bhakarwadi, has resumed the shoot.

READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Did Not Originally Have Tanuj Mahashabde As Iconic Iyer

On the other side, the issue of Coronavirus insurance cover for television actors and crew is also resolved. Reportedly, the Mumbai-based fraternity will receive a mediclaim of worth 2 lakhs. In addition, the report also stated that the families of Mumbai-based fraternity will get compensation of '25 lakhs, in case of death due to the virus.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.