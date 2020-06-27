Coronavirus Crisis: JD Majethia Confirms TV Broadcasters Will Scrap 95-day Payment Cycle

Recently, the producer and chairman of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council, JD Majethia, confirmed that the broadcasters have to waive off the deferred 95-day payment system. In his conversation with a leading news portal, JD Majethia explained that this change will help makers to pay the actors and technicians, who were struggling to make the ends meet after the Coronavirus-induced lockdown kept the shoot on a halt. In addition, producer Asit Kumar Modi, among many others agreed with the decision of IFTPC.

Details of the new payment cycle

Interestingly, now, the first installment of funds for 15 episodes will be released after 30 days of the telecast, the next within 45 days, and the following after 6- days to maintain consistent cash flow. The new system will ease the pressure on show makers, said JD Majethia.

Adding further, JD Majethia said that monthly workers will receive payments in 30 days, but suppliers and business people will continue to be paid as per the earlier cycle. Majethia also added that a few of the broadcasters have agreed to follow the new structure for three months while others have promised to give it six months.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer Asit Kumar Modi asserted that his cast and crew are like family, and money was never an issue for his team. He further added that the team has discussed the matter with the broadcasters and will follow the guidelines. On the other side, the executive producer of Mere Sai was also quoted saying that the new system will help to keep the spirit high on the set.

According to the report, Humsa Dhir, Head of Corporate Communications at Sony Pictures Network also opened up about the new payment structure. Humsa Dhir added that the nature of pandemic is such that no one can predict its duration. And amid this, as a responsible broadcaster, they will do everything in their capacity to ensure the safety of their cast, crew and production partners. Whereas other broadcasters, including Star Plus, Colors, and Zee, among many others, have not said anything as yet.

