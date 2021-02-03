Bharati Achrekar Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Reboot

RK Laxman’s popular sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya aired during the 90s on DD National. After nearly 33 years, the show is making a comeback on the small screen. Actor Bharati Achrekar portrayed the role of Radhika Wagle in the show and will be seen reprising her role in Wagle Ki Duniya reboot. She’s a popular TV actor and is also known for her ventures on the big screen as well as theatre industry.

Bharati Achrekar on what to expect from Wagle Ki Duniya

Speaking to SpotBoyE about her new show and her role, Bharati Achrekar also opened up about what viewers can expect from Wagle ki Duniya reboot. Bharati Achrekar said that some relationships and some bonds do not change. The chemistry between her and Aanjjan which people loved even then, is the same. The only thing that is different in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is that they have grown up and it has been 40 years of their marriage, on the show.

Also Read: 'Wagle Ki Duniya' All Set To Premiere On February 8 | Here Are All The Details

The audience will have to accept the grown-up Wagles and their problems too, which are now in a different era. She added that as long as the main characters have the same kind of chemistry, people will love, enjoy and relate to the show. The 90s sitcom also starred actors Dushyant Nagpal and Harish Magon in guest appearances. The series back then was set around the everyday struggles of a nervous sales clerk Srinivas Wagle, who lived with the prudence of a middle-class person of the time.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Responds To Directing The Actor's Kissing Scenes

The new show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey will be airing from February 8, 2021, on Sab TV. The star cast of the show includes Sumeet Raghavan as Rajesh Wagle, Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle, Anjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar as Shrinivas Wagle and Radhika Wagle reprising their roles from the 90s sitcom. The show will also star Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi Wagle and Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva Wagle, the two grandchildren of Shrinivas and Radhika.

Also Read: 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In The Upcoming Sitcom

Also Read: 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.