'Wagle Ki Duniya' All Set To Premiere On February 8 | Here Are All The Details

A number of television shows are steadily resuming their operations in a steady manner, and many channels are launching new shows for their viewers as well. Sony SAB will now be bringing one such show called Wagle Ki Duniya, which will premiere on February 8. The show has cast a number of versatile actors who have entertained masses for a long time. The show is a renewed version of the popular 90’s show with the same name. Have a look at the different actors that are going to be a part of this show along with other details as well.

Sony SAB’s latest show Wagle Ki Duniya

Bringing the second version of the hit show, Wagle Ki Duniya will be looking forward to recapturing the life of a common man. The Business head of Sony SAB, Neeraj Vyas said that they are “proud” to bring back the classic show that was watched by people across all types of age groups, according to a report by Pinkvilla. He believes that the show has a high following among the masses even today and that they would be looking forward to creating a “similar impact” with this new version. He described the show as a “collection of stories” that show “a common man fighting the daily battles of wit, humour and positivity”.

The Wagle Ki Duniya cast will feature famous actors like Sumeet Raghavan, Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar and more. Aanjjan and Bharati were both in the original show as well. While the mood and the vibe of Wagle Ki Duniya will be quite similar to the original one, it is bound to bring a few changes and will be likely more appealing to the younger generation. A series of promo videos have been launched by the channel to promote this show on social media.

The show is likely to benefit from the reputation that the original show had built over the years. The promos of the show have also consistently been showing the safety precautions that are being taken by the people in the fall of the coronavirus pandemic. Further details about the show are yet to arrive.

