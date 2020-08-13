'Khatron Ke Khiladi' New Promo: Bharti Singh Grooves To Madhuri's Song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai'

On Thursday morning, Colors TV's official Instagram account shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. As seen in the video, contestant Bharti Singh grooves to the beats of Madhuri Dixit Nene's song, Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. She twirls around on the sets of the show to impress host, Rohit Shetty. However, Rohit Shetty disappears from the sets.

Bharti dances on Madhuri Dixit Nene's song

As Bharti Singh starts dancing, Rohit Shetty laughs and runs away. The rest of the contestants like Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others enjoy Bharti's performance. When she asks about Rohit Shetty, the contestants laugh and the video goes off.

On sharing the video, the makers of the show wrote, "Comedy Queen Bharti Singh is not giving up any opportunity to impress Master, Rohit Shetty." As soon as the video was up, a fan wrote, "Bharti you are really too good. You are really a comedy queen." As soon as Bharti Singh caught a glimpse of the post, she too dropped hearts on the post. Take a look.

On August 13, the makers of the show dropped another video that gave a glimpse of one of the tasks on the show. As seen in the clip, Jay Bhanushali performs the task of removing the keys from a wired-net. He is made to sit at a distance. The twist in the task takes place when Jay gets electric shocks when his rod toches the wired-net. Jay screeches, but with the support of his co-contestants, he manages to do the task.

On Wednesday evening, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi took place amid rains. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and posted pictures with her group. She also revealed that the shoot took place on a helipad. Nia was clad in a raincoat, whereas the rest of the contestants had also donned sportswear. She danced on the helipad and crooned Urmila Matondkar's song, Tanha Tanha from the film, Rangeela. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh gave a sneak peek into how the entire team indulged in a gossip session amid shooting.

