Janmashtami 2020: Karan Wahi Breaks Matki On Sets Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India'

On Monday evening, Colors TV's official Instagram account shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. As seen in the video, contestant Karan Wahi is all set to break a matki from a suspended height. To celebrate Janmashtami 2020, the makers have brought in a new twist on the show.

Karan Wahi breaks matki

As seen in the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, Karan Wahi is made to perform a stunt in which he has to break the matki. He is taken up in the air and is asked to break the matki which is placed a little far from him. However, Karan Wahi at first feels scared to perform the task.

His co-contestants, Nia Sharma, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali can be seen cheering him. After several efforts, Karan Wahi breaks the matki and his friends also congratulate him for the same. The interesting twist in the tale takes place when Karan asks the team to bring him down, and no one listens to him.

He also asks his friends to inform someone to bring him down, but all the contestants leave, and Karan is left hanging on the top. On sharing the new fun promo, the makers wrote, "Laga hai Karan Wahi ke haath Krishna ki matki todne ka mauka, magar iss matki mein hai ek twist" (sic). As soon as the amusing video was up, a fan wrote, "Best", whereas another user said, "This is the best season ever." Many dropped laughing emoticons on the post. Take a look at the video below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India episodes update

As per the recent episode, Karan Wahi and Jay Bhanushali performed the last task. Meanwhile, Rithvik Dhanjani had quit the show. He handed over his champion jacket to Karan Wahi. When Rohit Shetty declared the timings, Jay's timing was lesser than Karan's timings. However, Rohit Shetty declared that Karan would not be leaving the show, as Rithvik had left already. The contestants felt happy to know that there was no elimination.

