Bharti Singh Hilariously Roasts Neha Kakkar As She Finds A Groom For The Singer; Watch

Apart from her chartbusters, Neha Kakkar is also in the news for her stint as a judge on Indian Idol 11. The singer is known for getting emotional hearing the life stories or performances of the contestants on the show. With her emotional nature, Bharti Singh had a hilarious choice of the perfect groom for her, a man who sells tissue paper.

Neha Kakkar, along with her siblings, Sonu and Tony Kakkar recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti Singh was on fire during her act. She started by saying, “I was watching Tattad Tattad on TV, and now here I’m watching Kakkad Kakkad.”

Bharti then asked Neha, “You are not happy with Sony TV right?" When she says, “Why? I am very happy.” Bharti then quips, “Then why do you keep crying in every episode?”

As the comedian shared that Sonu had got married and Tony will find an ‘electricity wire’ soon, she said that she was worried about finding the right partner for Neha. Bharti then said, “I have chosen the guy for Nehu. I liked him, so I agreed.”

When Kapil Sharma asks how she could go ahead with the proposal without Neha's approval, Bharti had a fitting response to shut his interference. Bharti then says, “My Nehu’s wedding will be held in Indian Idol style. The groom will arrive all decked up on a horse.”

She even called Vishal Dadlani as Anupam Kher, and how the singer-music composer will then say, “The bride is a judge, she possesses all musical talents.” Bharti then delivered her punchline. “The guy will take out a box of tissue paper. Neha will hold the tissue paper, wipe the tears and tell him, “You can come to Bombay’,” referrring to the line she says when a contestant is selected in the auditions.

Watch the video here

