Indian Idol 11 Judge Neha Kakkar Reveals Her Shoe Size; Brother Tony Kakkar Mocks Her

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently in the judges' panel of singing reality show Indian Idol 11, has gained appreciation for many of her songs. From romantic numbers to party themes, from recreating the old songs to her original number, she has always mesmerized the audience with her voice. Reportedly, she will be soon seen adding fun to the comedy show of Kapil Sharma with her siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar. Sharing a comedy evening, she spilled the beans around the unknown facts associated with her. Her brother Tony, just like any other brother, grabbed the opportunity and took a dig at her when she revealed her shoe-size on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Reportedly, during the chit-chat, Neha took down the memory lanes on The Kapil Sharma Show. After sharing a few memorable moments of her childhood, Neha revealed that US size of her shoes is approximately 2.5. Reportedly, the moment she revealed this detail, her brother, Tony, burst out laughing. Adding fun to the conversation, he teased Neha and said that she can easily shop from a children's store.

There was a burst of uncontrollable laughter all around after he said this punch line. Archana Puran Singh also added humour to their conversation and said that her shoe size is 11. The entire conversation left everyone in a fit of laughter. According to reports, the siblings will reveal many goofy secrets about each-other on The Kapil Sharma Show.

