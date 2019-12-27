Neha Kakkar Says She Took THIS Long To Record 'Manali Trance'

Bollywood’s favourite singer, Neha Kakkar, is known for her powerful yet soulful voice. She is often lovingly referred to as chota packet bada dhamaka by her fans. In a recent song launch, Neha Kakkar revealed an interesting secret about one of her popular party numbers, Manali Trance.

Neha Kakkar revealed during the song launch that she always forgets to mention it but today she remembers this interesting fact about Manali Trance. The initial part of Manali Trance starts with a rhythm but she believes the interesting portion is not the music rather Kakkar’s voice. She explained that she has a habit of adding beats or humming at the last moment. Kakkar has done this for Manali Trance too. The song begins with her voice and the beats as an “add-on” but this was all last minute revealed the singer. She also expressed her gratitude to the audience for loving the song so much.

Speaking on Manali Trance, Neha Kakkar also reportedly revealed that the beats of the song are very “energetic” and “amazing”. It was composed in front of her by Yo Yo Honey Singh very quickly. In fact, the singer had also reportedly recorded Manali Trance quickly too, in about 20 minutes.

Neha Kakkar’s Manali Trance is from the film Shaukeens which released in the year 2016. The beats for the song have been created by the Punjabi rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh. He has also lent his voice to this track with Kakkar. The song features the model-actor, Lisa Hayden in a sizzling dance performance. The movie Shaukeens starred Akshay Kumar in the role of an alcoholic film-star along with Lisa Hayden, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Piyush Mishra.

Neha Kakkar is known for delivering hit tracks like the reprised version of Saki Saki re, Chhote Chhote Peg, Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma, The Hook Up Song and others which went on to become huge party numbers. She is currently judging the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol. The other judges in the show are ace Bollywood music director Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya who replaced Anu Mallik.

