Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Funny Clip From The Movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' On IG; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a scene from her movie Saand Ki Aankh. The scene is a comic one and she also tagged her co-star Taapsee Pannu and mentioned that it was a re-post from filmmaker Tushar A Hiranandani's account.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 families in memory of her 'Sonchiriya' co-star Sushant

Check out the post:

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a short video of a scene from her movie Saand Ki Aankh on her Instagram account. The short video shows a very funny dinner scene. The video starts from a shot of dinner being set up in a very fancy location. Everyone is very well dressed and there are many servants. Both Bhumi and Taapsee are dressed in an old fashioned way and are portraying the role of two middle-aged women from the village area. As one can imagine, these ladies are very out of place in this fancy set-up dinner.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana or Raveena Tandon-Govinda: Better on-screen pair

The video then shows how everyone is eating with a spoon or a fork and Bhumi's character asks the lady next to her what is she using to eat her food. The lady explains that it is a fork and then Bhumi proceeds to call one of the servers to ask for a fork but her accent makes the word sound similar to a cuss word. This makes everyone at the table giggle, she finally does get the fork. In the next scene, warm water is served with a lemon which is usually used to wash hands with at the end of the meal. But both Bhumi and Taapsee's characters think it's hot lemonade and proceed to drink it.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Tapsee Pannu: Which diva looked dazzling in shimmer pants

The video is quite funny and Bhumi has put a lovely caption as well. She writes - Good Morning (emoji) This one is one of the sweetest scenes from SKA. Chandro and Prakashi are (emoji) I miss everyone :( (Repost) (Tushar Hiranandani)ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» (Taapsee Pannu) mam (Bhumi) ji i miss u guys. Both of you are too good.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Ishita Dutta Sheth: Whose sequin saree style you liked better?

Many fans responded with positive comments. A few of them left the laughing face emoji. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.