Bhumi Pednekar Or Ishita Dutta Sheth: Whose Sequin Saree Style You Liked Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood is known for her outstanding performances in most of her movies. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward in depicting her role with full dedication. Along with being an amazing actor, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. So, here is her best picture in which she flaunted her maroon sequin saree.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar And Alia Bhatt Stun In Sequined Outfit, See Who Wore It Better

On the other hand, actor Ishita Dutta Sheth, too, is known for her stylish appearances. Be it casual western or an ethnic look, she always makes sure to leave an impression on fans. Ishita Dutta Sheth’s maroon sequin saree is proof of the fact. In her Instagram posts, she always makes striking glam poses with super stylish outfits. Ishita Dutta has never failed to ace the style game with her fashion sense.

Both the actors, Bhumi and Ishita were spotted donning beautiful pieces of similar sequin sarees just perfectly in their own style. Let’s have a look at Bhumi Pednekar and Ishita Dutta Sheth’s sequin saree look, and decide who wore it better?

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar’s Rom-com Films That Impressed Fans & Did Great At The Box Office

Who wore the Sequin Saree better?

The glamorous Bhumi Pednekar in maroon saree look-

Bhumi Pednekar has time and again aced her glittery pieces and here is one more to go with all shimmer and shine in a maroon sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor joined the Variety’s IFFAM in Macau and for the press conference, Bhumi was seen in a saree by the ace fashion designer. Bhumi Pednekar’s sequin saree was styled by Pranita Shetty and was paired with a black plunging deep-neck blouse perfectly emphasizing her curves. The way she carried her sequined pallu added more oomph to her overall look. Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with no-accessories and tied her hair in a messy loose curled bun. Have a look at Bhumi’s look here-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Bipasha Basu: Who Wore Feather Tail Gown Better?

Ishita Dutta Sheth’s black and purple sequin saree look-

Ishita Dutta is wearing a stunning sequin saree in this picture. The saree is a mixture of glitter and sequin in black and purple colour mix. Ishita Dutta aced her traditional saree look with grace as her blouse was a tube neck lined pattern. Her saree had heavy plates in black colour that made her look more elegant. Ishita’s saree had a detailed knot in the centre of the waist followed by a long flowy sequined purple stole. Ishita Dutta Sheth’s edge of the saree was a heavy one. For makeup, she opted for Kohl eyes and nude make up. She rounded off her look with black belly heels, hoop earrings and long open hair with a side-partitioned hairstyle.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti, Or Zareen Khan: Who Styled Maroon Jumpsuit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.