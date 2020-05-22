This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn's Throwback Pic With Tabu Will Take You On A Nostalgic Trip

While we are under lockdown during this time of 2020, numerous events made headlines in the last couple of years. From Ajay Devgn’s throwback photo with Tabu; Huma Qureshi grabbing eyeballs in an elegant saree at Cannes Film Festival; to Kayne West’s tweets praising Mata Amritanandamayi, here is a compilation of some of the events to recall. Read on:

When Ajay Devgn pulled Tabu's leg in a throwback photo

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media and shared a throwback photo on his official Instagram handle. The picture featuring Tabu was clicked on the sets of the duo’s film Vijaypath in 1994. While Ajay Devgn has dozed off, Tabu is seemingly trying to solve a crossword puzzle. The latter is visible sitting on a chair beside Devgn. She is all adorned in wedding attire and traditional Indian jewellery. Ajay Devgn wrote a hilarious caption alongside his throwback photo with Tabu which grabbed a lot of attention. The actor mentioned that he still did not figure out if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or his co-star, Tabu. Take a look at the duo’s photo.

When Huma Qureshi stunned graced the Cannes Film Festival in saree

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi was a showstopper at 72 Cannes Film Festival in 2019. After mesmerising everyone with her Gaurav Gupta’s grey gown featuring ruffles and trail, the actor grabbed eyeballs in a traditional saree. She graced the event in a gorgeously pleated white saree at Cannes. For a complete look. Huma Qureshi wore a heavily embroidered cardigan over her Indian attire. She matched her Gaurav Gupta outfit with Faberge’s accessories. Take a look at her spectacular dress.

Kayne West's tweets on Mata Amritanandamayi

Two years ago, Kayne West’s tweets on Mata Amritanandamayi took the microblogging site by storm. Spiritual guru Amma Mata’s hugs intrigued the popular rapper, who shared her picture and wrote about the power of hugs and quantified them. Kayne West’s tweets described mobile phone addiction in which he compared the device to a hammer. Moreover, he also created Google’s resemblance to dopamine. It grabbed the attention of mostly Indian Twitter users. Some of them described their experience of meeting the spiritual guru, while others made fun of the rapper’s wrong math in quantifying the number of hugs Mata Amritanandamayi. Take a look at Kayne West’s tweets and his audience’s responses.

Look at your phone as tool not an obligation. Would you walk around with a hammer in your pocket? You would pick up a hammer when you needed it you would never be addicted or obligated to it. Use your phone like a hammer only pick it up when you need it. — ye (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

sometimes we all need hugs — ye (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

there was a time when we completely operated without phones. We're addicted to our phones. — ye (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Google dopamine — ye (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Good Tweet from Kanyewest on a Spiritual Guru from India. Beloved Amma @Amritanandamayi Devi.



She is such a sweet person that one feels re assured about the idea of Good & Compassion.



Pranam Amritanandamayi amma https://t.co/Is5VSWJAAn — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) May 22, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's controversy over her outfit at the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was one of the most talked-about events that people could not get over. The pictures from the ceremony went viral in no time and garnered the attention of the netizens, who rotated and created memes out of the photos. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra attended the royal wedding in elegant attire and sported a gorgeous hairdo. However, internet users criticised her for her sartorial choice and suggested an Indian saree, leading to a Twitter war. Many others came in support of the actor. Check out their tweets.

How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari. pic.twitter.com/zXF9zpCbMq — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) May 20, 2018

The woman can't even attend a friend's wedding without being criticised for her sartorial choices! She was there in her personal capacity, not as a representative of 'India'. I never saw Indian men being criticised for wearing a suit on an international platform! https://t.co/yBi40kUfmX — Saysthederm (@Rash_mism) May 21, 2018

