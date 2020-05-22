Last Updated:

This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn's Throwback Pic With Tabu Will Take You On A Nostalgic Trip

Ajay Devgn in Vijaypath starred alongside Tabu. The duo's throwback Instagram photo grabbed attention. Here are other events that occurred on this day.

Written By
Vageesha Taluja
ajay devgn in vijaypath

While we are under lockdown during this time of 2020, numerous events made headlines in the last couple of years. From Ajay Devgn’s throwback photo with Tabu; Huma Qureshi grabbing eyeballs in an elegant saree at Cannes Film Festival; to Kayne West’s tweets praising Mata Amritanandamayi, here is a compilation of some of the events to recall. Read on:

When Ajay Devgn pulled Tabu's leg in a throwback photo

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media and shared a throwback photo on his official Instagram handle. The picture featuring Tabu was clicked on the sets of the duo’s film Vijaypath in 1994. While Ajay Devgn has dozed off, Tabu is seemingly trying to solve a crossword puzzle. The latter is visible sitting on a chair beside Devgn. She is all adorned in wedding attire and traditional Indian jewellery. Ajay Devgn wrote a hilarious caption alongside his throwback photo with Tabu which grabbed a lot of attention. The actor mentioned that he still did not figure out if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or his co-star, Tabu. Take a look at the duo’s photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

When Huma Qureshi stunned graced the Cannes Film Festival in saree

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi was a showstopper at 72 Cannes Film Festival in 2019. After mesmerising everyone with her Gaurav Gupta’s grey gown featuring ruffles and trail, the actor grabbed eyeballs in a traditional saree. She graced the event in a gorgeously pleated white saree at Cannes. For a complete look. Huma Qureshi wore a heavily embroidered cardigan over her Indian attire. She matched her Gaurav Gupta outfit with Faberge’s accessories. Take a look at her spectacular dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on

Kayne West's tweets on Mata Amritanandamayi 

Two years ago, Kayne West’s tweets on Mata Amritanandamayi took the microblogging site by storm. Spiritual guru Amma Mata’s hugs intrigued the popular rapper, who shared her picture and wrote about the power of hugs and quantified them. Kayne West’s tweets described mobile phone addiction in which he compared the device to a hammer. Moreover, he also created Google’s resemblance to dopamine. It grabbed the attention of mostly Indian Twitter users. Some of them described their experience of meeting the spiritual guru, while others made fun of the rapper’s wrong math in quantifying the number of hugs Mata Amritanandamayi. Take a look at Kayne West’s tweets and his audience’s responses. 

Also read: When Taylor Swift Rocked Her Performance Along With Nicki Minaj At VMA 2015

Also read: This Day That Year: Sonam Kapoor Slams Vivek Oberoi's Meme, Latter Reacts

Priyanka Chopra's controversy over her outfit at the royal wedding 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was one of the most talked-about events that people could not get over. The pictures from the ceremony went viral in no time and garnered the attention of the netizens, who rotated and created memes out of the photos. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra attended the royal wedding in elegant attire and sported a gorgeous hairdo. However, internet users criticised her for her sartorial choice and suggested an Indian saree, leading to a Twitter war. Many others came in support of the actor. Check out their tweets. 

Also read: This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt Post On Meghan-Prince Harry's Wedding

Also read: This Day That Year: Prabhas' Promotional Video With Anushka Shetty Goes Viral

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all