What Happened To Bhuvan Bam? YouTuber Tests Positive For COVID-19

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has tested positive for COVID-19. Bam himself revealed the news on his Instagram handle. The YouTuber took to Instagram on Sunday and shared that he was not keeping well for the last couple of days. After taking the COVID-19 test, he found out that he has contracted the virus. Bhuvan also requested netizens to not take coronavirus lightly and urged everyone to take due precautions to not fall prey to the pandemic.

Also Read | Bengali Actor Aparajita Adhya And Her Family Test Positive For COVID-19

What Happened to Bhuvan Bam?

Bhuvan Bam's health update was recently shared by the YouTuber on his Instagram handle. On November 1, 2020, the comedian, highly popular for his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, revealed that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

On Instagram, Bam wrote: "Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (For the past few days, I've not been keeping well). Test results have come and I'm Covid positive."

Bhuvan Bam also urged the masses to not take the COVID-19 pandemic 'lightly' as he added, "Iss virus ko lightly mat lena. Mask lagao, keep sanitising yourself. And social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Wear a mask, keep sanitising yourself and maintain social distancing)". He concluded writing, "Sab theek rah toh mil jaaunga yahin pe (If everything will be alright, I shall meet you all here itself)".

Also Read | Ronaldinho Tests Positive For Coronavirus Just Days After Being Released From House Arrest

Check out Bhuvan Bam's COVID-19 updates below:

Also Read | 'Celluloid' Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'I'm Doing Fine'

Bhuvan Bam is the first-ever YouTuber in India to have acquired the milestone of 10 million subscribers on the platform. After creating his channel on the video-sharing platform back in 2015, Bhuvan Bam quickly emerged as one of the biggest and most popular YouTube personalities in India. Along with being a comedian, the 26-year-old is also a singer and a songwriter.

The YouTuber, who hails from Delhi, released the music video of his first-ever song titled Teri Meri Kahani in 2016. This was followed by tracks like Sang Hoon Tere, Safar, Rahguzaar and Ajnabee. His YouTube channel BB Ki Vines currently has a whopping 19.6 million subscribers. His last video titled Kyun Sameer Kyun released last week and has already garnered over 16 million views.

Take a look:

Also Read | Kumar Sanu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Wish A Speedy Recovery

Image courtesy: Bhuvan Bam Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.