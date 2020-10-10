KBC Written Update Oct 9: Mrinalika Dubey Takes Home Rs. 25 Lakhs, Highest Of Season

The October 9 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati started with Amitabh Bachchan introducing Mrinalika Dubey who was a roll-over contestant. The episode also saw the Karamveer special in which Dr. Sachin Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh came as contestants. Check out the KCB written update for October 9, 2020:

KBC Written Update Season 12 Episode 10

Mrinalika is a suspense thriller writer who has written over 200 stories and her elder daughter got 5 of her books published as e-books. She feels proud of herself when she finds her name on the Internet, however, she expresses that she hasn’t earned anything from the books or application. Here are the questions that Mrinalika answered last night, in the October 9 episode.

Have a look at the questions from last night’s episode:

Which country’s parliament in 2020 approved a new map of their country showing Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as a part of it?

Which is not a part of Char Dham yatra?

In the Mahabharata, at the end of the lesson on weapons, who did Dronacharya tell his Pandava and Kaurava students to capture and bring to him as a gift?

In 2020, who became the first Indian to be awarded the Richard Dawkins Award, which was instituted by Atheist Alliance of America?

Which nationwide movement was launched on August 7, 1905, the day now celebrated as National Handloom Day in the country?

Who holds the record for the most medals won by a woman at the Olympics?

Mrinalika Dubey decides to quit the game post this question as she takes home the winning amount of Rs. 25,00,000. She is the first contestant from this season to win this big an amount. She had mentioned having a financial crisis due to the ongoing COVID conditions and was very glad to have won this amount.

With season 12, Kaun Banega Crorepati also has special Karamveer episodes which see passionate and committed people and organisations that have worked and continue to work to make the society a better place. In 9th October’s episode, Dr Sachin Shroff made it to the hot seat as he is a Karamveer, who has founded the Mohan Foundation that is an organ donation organisation. Shroff is accompanied by Riteish Deshmukh who is a huge supporter of the cause.

These are the questions that the two had answered

A rare occurrence is indicated as a proverb: Eid Ka __?

Polaroid and DSLR are both types of?

What are the endpoints of the Rajiv Gandhi sea link in Mumbai?

What is Kathi in the name of the popular dish Kathi kabab?

In June 1974, which movement was started by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan at Gandhi Maidan in Patna?

