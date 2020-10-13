KBC Written Update Oct 12: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Komal Tukadiya & Kumar Krishna Mohan

Kaun Banega Crorepati's October 12th episode starts with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the new contestants for the week. He then goes on to host two contestants through the episode. Check out the KCB written update for the October 12th episode:

KBC Written Update Season 12 Episode 11

The first contestant on Monday’s episode was Komal Tukadiya who is a student from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She breaks down as she takes to the hot seat, while Bachchan plays a video about her where she expresses that she was engaged at the age of 13 and is now being pressured to get married. Komal speaks about her liking for movies and how she isn’t allowed by her father to do so and says that she wants to work towards women empowerment.

Here are the questions that Komal answered in the episode

‘Muh mitha karna’ is an expression of which emotion?

Which of these apps released by the Indian government gives out information regarding coronavirus to increase awareness among the citizens?

Which of these is a Hindi serial about a Gujarati family that shares its name with a dish made of rice and lentils?

Which of these is a non-renewable source of energy?

The girl in this picture is wearing a dress traditional to which state or union territory?

According to ancient Hindu scriptures, by which of the following names was Sita not known?

In which film did this song feature?

Which novel by Dharamvir Bharati about a young student, Chander, who falls in love with Sudha, the daughter of his college professor?

Kamala Harris is the first politician of Indian descent to be a nominated candidate for vice-present of which country?

Malala Yousufzai, the youngest Nobel peace prize winner, has graduated from which of these universities?

Which cricketer can be heard narrating this incident in this audio clip?

At an event during which movement during the freedom struggle did Aruna Asaf Ali hoist the Indian independence flag at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay?

What kind of thermometer is used to measure temperatures in the Arctic region?

During the Kargil War 1999, what was the codename of the operation run by the Indian Navy?

Post this question, Komal decides to quit and takes home the prize amount of Rs. 12,50,00. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Kumar Krishna Mohan who is a multimedia artist gets on the hot seat. Here are the questions he attempted.

What is the 2019 Hindi comedy film ‘Ujda Chaman’ about?

Which of these is used in the idiom “___________ mein Sagar, means to convey something meaningful by using a few words?

Which of the following is a 2-dimensional shape?

Kumar Krishna Mohan answered the third question incorrectly and ended up going home with no prize money in hand.

