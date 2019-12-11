Rashami Desai: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 13 Contestant

Rashami Desai is currently seen in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. She is a well-known television actor who came to prominence for her portrayal of Tapasya in the show Uttaran and for essaying Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She also went on to participate in several reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. She was reportedly touted to be one of the highest-paid actors of Indian television. Rashami started her film career at an early age by appearing in some Bhojpuri movies. However, she got her big break with the show Raavan which was telecasted on Zee TV which was followed by the show, Meet Mila De Rabba which aired on Sony TV.

Rashami won many accolades for her performance in Uttaran

Rashami became a household name for playing the negative character of Tapasya in the show Uttaran from the year 2008. Rashami quit the show in the year 2012 as she did not want to play an older character. However, she returned to the show on November 7, 2012, when her character became positive. She was also seen in the show Pari Hoon Main. Rashami also appeared in one of the episodes of the horror show Ssshhh Phir Koi Hai.

Rashami was also a finalist in Jhalak Dikhlaja 5

Apart from that, she was also seen in shows like Maha Sangram, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol, Zara Nachke Dikha, Kitchen Champion Season 2, Big Money and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla. She was also one of the finalists along with Gurmeet Chaudhary and Rithvik Dhanjani in Jhalak Dikhlaja 5. She reportedly spoke about her miscarriage on the show which the other contestants thought was an act of getting sympathy. Rashami also made an appearance in the show Movers and Shakers which was hosted by Shekar Suman. She appeared on the show Nach Baliye 7 with her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. She was seen on the show Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Sidharth Shukla in the year 2017.

