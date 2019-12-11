Is Salman Khan Planning To Leave Bigg Boss 13? The Truth Has Been Revealed

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular television shows since its first season. The show has gotten even more popular after Salman Khan made his entry into hosting the show. The show is currently in its 13th season. However, the show has seen a couple of controversies and quarrels within the house. Recently, it was reported that Salman was going to leave the house due to his bad health conditions and family reportedly telling him to stop working on the show due to the negative behaviour among the contestants.

Bigg Boss 13's Salman Khan is not leaving the show

However, a leading daily recently reported that this is not the case. It was said that all these rumours are rubbish and none of them are true. The report suggested that Salman Khan is still a part of the show and no such decision of him is leaving the show has been taken. Salman will be seen till the season ends in the middle of February.

Salman had reportedly faced a health issue a few years ago, which was called Trigeminal Neuralgia. If someone has this condition, they have to refrain from getting angry. Although Salman has reportedly recovered from this horrible condition, his family wants him to be safe and not go through something like this again. But the contestants are reportedly getting on Salman’s nerves and making him unconformable.This sparked rumours that Salman Khan is going to leave the show.

Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

