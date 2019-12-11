Bigg Boss 13: Everything You Need To Know About Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra seems to be a popular name in Indian television. Currently, a contestant of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13, Paras has made it to the headlines quite a few times. Here is a full bio of this Bigg Boss 13 contestant for all his fans and viewers.

Paras Chhabra bio

Paras Chhabra was born on July 11, 1990. His age is 29 years. Hailing from Delhi, Paras studied in Ryan international School and gained his graduate degree from an open university. Paras is an only child and belongs to a Hindu family. His father’s name is Vinay Chhabra and his mother’s name is Ruby Chhabra. Vinay Chhabra reportedly passed away when Paras was only 3 years old.

Paras Chhabra started his career as a manager of a health club chain and moved on to modelling. But he reportedly gained popularity with the Indian reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla season 5 and went on to win it along with Akansha Popli. He appeared again on the show in season 8 as a celebrity contestant with other popular names like Prince Narula, Utkarsh Gupta, and Zaan Khan. He also appeared for a cameo performance in Nach Baliye season 6 with Sara Khan. Currently, he is a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

Paras Chhabra made his Bollywood debut with the musical-thriller, M3- Midsummer Midnight Mumbai in 2014. He had also appeared in the Indian daily soap Badho Bahu till its concluding year in 2018. Paras was also a part of other daily soaps like Adhuri Kahani Hamari, Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki, Kaleerein and Karn Sangini. He also played Ravaan in Vighnaharta Ganesh. Paras Chhabra had also reportedly appeared in a number of commercials and print shoots for popular brands. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also appeared on a number of Punjabi songs like Beggi-The Queen, ATM Di Machine and Jaan Lain Tak.

Paras Chhabra’s list of alleged girlfriends includes Sara Khan, Pavitra Punia and Akansha Puri. This Bigg Boss 13 contestant was reportedly involved in a very controversial relationship with the popular television actor, Sara Khan. Next, he allegedly dated Pavitra Punia but even did not last long. Currently, Paras Chhabra is said to be dating Akansha Puri.

