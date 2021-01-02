Big Boss 4 Tamil Promo Shows Aari's Faceoff With Balaji, Aari Calls Balaji 'lazy'

The reality television show is known for a number of its controversial and heated moments in almost every episode of the show that airs. The episodes of each season get more interesting as the show goes on, with an interesting faceoff between contestants. Bigg Boss 4 Tamil has also seen its own moments of heat and controversy, which is clearly visible in the latest example. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil sees Balaji Murugadoss and Rio having a huge spat with Aari Arjuna. Have a look at the events that led to this spat.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil contestants Aari and Balaji face off with each other

The seeds of what would turn out to be a huge fight were sowed when Aari Arjuna nominated Balaji Murugadoss as the Worst Performer. It is then seen in the promo that both of them are in the ‘jail’ of the house, which means that both of them were likely nominated as the worst performers. Aari kept on taunting Balaji to be lazy which eventually led to Balaji losing his cool. Even after Balaji yelled at him and a huge fight breaking in between them, Aari did not stop at taking jibes on the former.

Aari kept on calling him lazy and said that he could not do anything properly. Balaji then screamed at him at the top of his voice saying that everyone has the equal right to participate in the show and that everyone is making efforts to achieve big from the show. Balaji then said that no one has the right to accuse someone else of being lazy as all of the contestants are making efforts in the house. Things have thus begun to flare up even more in the house with the show being headed in an interesting direction.

This is the fourth season of the show, with Kamal Haasan being the host in all of the seasons. This season of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil began a couple of months back, with the season steadily heading towards its final phase. In this particular episode, a lot of heated drama is expected to unfold.

